Milwaukee police seek critically missing man last seen Saturday

The Milwaukee Police Department requested the public's help to find a critically missing 60-year-old man, Terence Brown. He was last seen on Water Street north of Holton Street on Saturday afternoon, Oct. 4.

Police described Brown as 5-foot-10 and 200 pounds with blue eyes and gray/white hair. He was last seen wearing a blue-and-white checkered shirt, khaki shorts and brown flip-flops. He should be on foot.

Anyone with any information on Brown's whereabouts is asked to call Milwaukee Police District 1 at 414-935-7212.

