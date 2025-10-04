Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee police seek critically missing man last seen Saturday

By
Published  October 4, 2025 10:02pm CDT
Missing Persons
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

Terence Brown

The Brief

    • Milwaukee police requested help to find critically missing Terence Brown.
    • The 60-year-old man was last seen on Water Street north of Holton Street.
    • Anyone with any information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7212.

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department requested the public's help to find a critically missing 60-year-old man, Terence Brown. He was last seen on Water Street north of Holton Street on Saturday afternoon, Oct. 4.

Police described Brown as 5-foot-10 and 200 pounds with blue eyes and gray/white hair. He was last seen wearing a blue-and-white checkered shirt, khaki shorts and brown flip-flops. He should be on foot.

Anyone with any information on Brown's whereabouts is asked to call Milwaukee Police District 1 at 414-935-7212.

Related

Critically missing persons in Milwaukee; meeting the criteria
article

Critically missing persons in Milwaukee; meeting the criteria

A Milwaukee police officer said a lot of scenarios fall under the term "critically missing."

The Source: The Milwaukee Police Department released information.

Missing PersonsNewsMilwaukee