Milwaukee man critically missing, last seen near 12th and Lapham
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department requested the public’s help to find critically missing 29-year-old Saddai Azamar Pena. He was last seen near 12th and Lapham on Friday afternoon, May 16.
Police described Azamar Pena as 5-foot-10 and 180 pounds with brown eyes and a shaved head. He was driving a black Honda CR-V with Wisconsin license plates: ARC-9791.
Anyone with information on Azamar Pena's whereabouts is asked to call Milwaukee Police District 2 at 414-935-7222.
The Source: Information in this report is from the Milwaukee Police Department.