Milwaukee man critically missing, last seen near 12th and Lapham

Published  May 17, 2025 9:23pm CDT
Missing Persons
FOX6 News Milwaukee
Saddai Azamar Pena

The Brief

    • MPD requested the public’s help to find critically missing Saddai Azamar Pena.
    • He was last seen near 12th and Lapham on Friday afternoon, May 16.
    • Anyone with information is asked to call Milwaukee Police District 2 at 414-935-7222.

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department requested the public’s help to find critically missing 29-year-old Saddai Azamar Pena. He was last seen near 12th and Lapham on Friday afternoon, May 16.

Police described Azamar Pena as 5-foot-10 and 180 pounds with brown eyes and a shaved head. He was driving a black Honda CR-V with Wisconsin license plates: ARC-9791.

Anyone with information on Azamar Pena's whereabouts is asked to call Milwaukee Police District 2 at 414-935-7222.

The Source: Information in this report is from the Milwaukee Police Department.

