Milwaukee boy critically missing, last seen near 86th and Fond du Lac

Milwaukee police on Saturday requested the public's help to find critically missing 10-year-old Jordin Scott, last seen near 86th and Fond du Lac – just north of Silver Spring Drive – around 2:20 p.m.

Scott is described as 4-foot-11 and 100 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was wearing a Green Bay Packers hooded sweatshirt and gray jogging pants.

Anyone with information on Scott's whereabouts is asked to call Milwaukee Police District 4 at 414-935-7242.

