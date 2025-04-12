Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee boy critically missing, last seen near 86th and Fond du Lac

Published  April 12, 2025 5:38pm CDT
Jordin Scott

    • MPD requested help to find critically missing 10-year-old Jordin Scott.
    • Scott was last seen near 86th and Fond du Lac, just north of Silver Spring.
    • Anyone with information is asked to call Police District 4 at 414-935-7242.

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police on Saturday requested the public's help to find critically missing 10-year-old Jordin Scott, last seen near 86th and Fond du Lac – just north of Silver Spring Drive – around 2:20 p.m.

Scott is described as 4-foot-11 and 100 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was wearing a Green Bay Packers hooded sweatshirt and gray jogging pants. 

Anyone with information on Scott's whereabouts is asked to call Milwaukee Police District 4 at 414-935-7242.

The Source: The Milwaukee Police Department provided information for this report.

