Milwaukee boy found safe, reported critically missing on Saturday

UPDATE: Milwaukee police said 11-year-old Adrian Alejandro, reported critically missing on Saturday, was located safe less than 30 minutes after requesting the public's help to find him. The original missing person notice is available below.

The Milwaukee Police Department requested the public's help to find critically missing 11-year-old Adrian Alejandro. He was last seen near 9th and Greenfield around 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, July 26.

Police described Alejandro as 5-foot-3 and 75 pounds with brown eyes and black hair styled with a "cross design cut" on the back. He was last seen wearing a gray t-shirt, black shorts, black socks and black Croc-style shoes.

Anyone with information on Alejandro's whereabouts is asked to call Milwaukee Police District 2 at 414-935-7222.

