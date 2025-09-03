Milwaukee critically missing 17-year-old last seen near 44th and Hope

article

The Brief Milwaukee police are searching for a 17-year-old girl, Harmonee Washington. Washington was last seen near 44th and Hope on Wednesday afternoon, Sept. 3. Anyone with information on Washington's whereabouts is urged to call Milwaukee police.



The Milwaukee Police Department is asking for the public's help in their search for a critically missing person, Harmonee Washington.

Search for Harmonee Washington

What we know:

Washington was last seen on foot near 44th and Hope on the city's north side around 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 3.

Washington is described as female, Black, 5'6" tall, weighing 170 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a pink sweater.

What you can do:

Anyone with any information surrounding the whereabouts of Washington is urged to call the Milwaukee Police Department's Seventh District at 414-935-7272.