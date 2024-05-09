Milwaukee police seek critically missing 17-year-old and her baby

article

Milwaukee police are asking for your help in finding two critically missing people, 17-year-old Aurora Sandoval and her 5-month-old child, Athena Sandoval.

Aurora is a 17-year-old Hispanic female, about 5' 4" and weighing about 170 lbs, with black hair and blue streaks and bangs.

Aurora has brown eyes, and a mole by her nose and a mole on her cheek (near her chin). She was wearing a black hooded jacket, black shirt, and black shoes.

Athena is her 5-month-old old baby girl, with dark hair.

Police say Aurora and Athena were last in contact with a youth specialist on Monday, May 6th at 3:40 p.m. in the area of 44th and Townsend in Milwaukee.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department District 7 at 414-935-7272.