Milwaukee critically missing 12-year-old found safe

Published  September 22, 2025 6:34pm CDT
Jamarien Pahrue

MILWAUKEE - UPDATE: Police said Jamarien Pahrue has been found safe.

Read the original report:

The Brief

    • Milwaukee police need your help to locate a missing 12-year-old boy.
    • Jamarien Pahrue was last seen near 23rd and Mitchell on Monday, Sept. 22.
    • Anyone with information on the boy's whereabouts should call the Milwaukee Police Department District 2.

The Milwaukee Police Department is seeking the public’s help to locate a 12-year-old boy considered critically missing.

Missing 12-year-old

What we know:

Officials say Jamarien Pahrue was last seen near 23rd and Mitchell on the city's south side on Monday afternoon, Sept. 22.

Pahrue is described as a male, Black, 5' tall, weighing 100 pounds, with a high-fade haircut with curls. He was last seen wearing a two-tone gray hooded sweatshirt with a yellow undershirt, blue jeans, and black Puma shoes with white soles. Pahrue should be traveling by foot.  

What you can do:

Anyone with any information on Pahrue's whereabouts is urged to call the Milwaukee Police Department District 2 at 414-935-7222.

The Source: Information in this post was provided by the Milwaukee Police Department.

