Milwaukee critically missing 12-year-old found safe
MILWAUKEE - UPDATE: Police said Jamarien Pahrue has been found safe.
Read the original report:
The Milwaukee Police Department is seeking the public’s help to locate a 12-year-old boy considered critically missing.
Missing 12-year-old
What we know:
Officials say Jamarien Pahrue was last seen near 23rd and Mitchell on the city's south side on Monday afternoon, Sept. 22.
Pahrue is described as a male, Black, 5' tall, weighing 100 pounds, with a high-fade haircut with curls. He was last seen wearing a two-tone gray hooded sweatshirt with a yellow undershirt, blue jeans, and black Puma shoes with white soles. Pahrue should be traveling by foot.
What you can do:
Anyone with any information on Pahrue's whereabouts is urged to call the Milwaukee Police Department District 2 at 414-935-7222.
The Source: Information in this post was provided by the Milwaukee Police Department.