Milwaukee critically missing 12-year-old found safe

article

UPDATE: Police said Jamarien Pahrue has been found safe.

Read the original report:

The Brief Milwaukee police need your help to locate a missing 12-year-old boy. Jamarien Pahrue was last seen near 23rd and Mitchell on Monday, Sept. 22. Anyone with information on the boy's whereabouts should call the Milwaukee Police Department District 2.



The Milwaukee Police Department is seeking the public’s help to locate a 12-year-old boy considered critically missing.

Missing 12-year-old

What we know:

Officials say Jamarien Pahrue was last seen near 23rd and Mitchell on the city's south side on Monday afternoon, Sept. 22.

Pahrue is described as a male, Black, 5' tall, weighing 100 pounds, with a high-fade haircut with curls. He was last seen wearing a two-tone gray hooded sweatshirt with a yellow undershirt, blue jeans, and black Puma shoes with white soles. Pahrue should be traveling by foot.

What you can do:

Anyone with any information on Pahrue's whereabouts is urged to call the Milwaukee Police Department District 2 at 414-935-7222.