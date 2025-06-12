Milwaukee woman critically missing found safe

article

UPDATE: Police said Cora Pierce has been located and is safe.

The Milwaukee Police Department requested the public’s help to find critically missing 85-year-old Cora Pierce. She was last believed to be in the area of Teutonia and Villard on Wednesday afternoon, June 11.

Police described Pierce as 5 feet tall and 147 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. She was last seen with a multi-colored scarf and pink jacket. She uses a red-and-black walker and may be on an MCTS bus.

Anyone with information on Pierce's whereabouts is asked to call Milwaukee Police District 4 at 414-935-7242.