Milwaukee woman critically missing found safe

Published  June 12, 2025 6:31pm CDT
Cora Pierce

MILWAUKEE - UPDATE: Police said Cora Pierce has been located and is safe.

Read the original report:

The Brief

    • MPD requested the public’s help to find critically missing 85-year-old Cora Pierce.
    • She was last believed to be in the area of Teutonia and Villard on Wednesday.
    • Anyone with information is asked to call MPD District 4 at 414-935-7242.

The Milwaukee Police Department requested the public’s help to find critically missing 85-year-old Cora Pierce. She was last believed to be in the area of Teutonia and Villard on Wednesday afternoon, June 11.

Police described Pierce as 5 feet tall and 147 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. She was last seen with a multi-colored scarf and pink jacket. She uses a red-and-black walker and may be on an MCTS bus.

Anyone with information on Pierce's whereabouts is asked to call Milwaukee Police District 4 at 414-935-7242. 

The Source: Information in this report is from the Milwaukee Police Department.

