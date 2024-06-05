Milwaukee woman missing, possibly with 'armed and dangerous' man

article

The Milwaukee Police Department requested the public's help to find critically missing 35-year-old woman Shanice Kissley – last seen near 25th and Locust around 11 p.m. on Tuesday night, June 4.

MPD said Kissley is believed to be with 41-year-old Jamario Luckett, who police believe to be "armed and dangerous."

Kissley is described as 5 feet, 7 inches tall and 185 pounds with short, dark hair. She was last seen wearing a black sundress. Luckett is described as 5 feet, 8 inches tall and 175 pounds with black hair.

Anyone with information on Kissley and/or Luckett's whereabouts is asked to call Milwaukee Police District 5 at 414-935-7252.