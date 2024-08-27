Milwaukee woman found, reported critically missing Tuesday

article

UPDATE: MPD said Jennifer Green, reported critically missing on Tuesday, has been found. The original missing person notice is available below.

The Milwaukee Police Department requested the public's help to find 58-year-old critically missing woman Jennifer Green. She was last seen on Tuesday near 12th and Walnut.

Police described Green as 5 feet, 9 inches tall and 200 pounds with hazel eyes and short brown hair. She was last seen wearing a red top, black shorts and unknown shoes. She should be walking.

Anyone with information on Green's whereabouts is asked to call Milwaukee Police District 3 at 414-935-7232.