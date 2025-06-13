Milwaukee woman critically missing, last seen near 70th and Hampton

article

The Brief MPD requested the public's help to find critically missing 83-year-old Elma Edwards. She was last seen near 70th and Hampton on Thursday afternoon. Anyone with information is asked to call MPD District 7 at 414-935-7272.



The Milwaukee Police Department requested the public's help to find critically missing 83-year-old Elma Edwards. She was last seen near 70th and Hampton on Thursday afternoon, June 12.

Police described Edwards as 5-foot-3 and around 106 pounds with a medium complexion, black-and-gray hair, brown eyes and a thin build. She should be on foot.

Anyone with information on Edwards' whereabouts is asked to call Milwaukee Police District 7 at 414-935-7272.

Related article