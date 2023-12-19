Milwaukee missing woman last seen near Sherman Park found

article

UPDATE: Police said Vanessa Donnell has been found safe.

The original missing person notice is available below.

Milwaukee police need help to locate critical missing 66-year-old Vanessa Donnell – last seen Tuesday morning, Dec. 19 at 8 a.m. near Sherman Park.

Donnell is described as 5 feet, 1 inch tall and 150 pounds with short white hair. She was last seen wearing a brown hooded sweatshirt, black jacket and blue jeans.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Anyone with any information is asked to call MPD’s Sensitive Crimes Division at 414-935-7405 between the hours of 8 a.m. and 12 a.m. – or the Criminal Investigations Bureau at 414-935-7360 between the hours of 12 a.m. and 8 a.m.