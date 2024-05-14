Silver Alert: Milwaukee man critically missing, last seen Monday

article

The Milwaukee Police Department requested the public's help on Tuesday to find critically missing 70-year-old Julian Ramirez. He was last seen in the area of Sherman and Villard around 5:40 p.m. on Monday, May 13.

Police described Ramirez as 5 feet, 11 inches tall and 140 pounds with gray hair, brown eyes and a faded tattoo on his right arm and back. He was last seen wearing a pink-and-maroon windbreaker, dark pants, green-and-black running shoes and a silver bracelet.

Authorities said Ramirez has dementia and needs life-saving medication. He primarily speaks Spanish.

Anyone with information on Ramirez's whereabouts is asked to call Milwaukee Police District 7 at 414-935-7272.