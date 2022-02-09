Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee police seek critical missing man

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Updated 2:36PM
Missing Persons
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

Pierre Webb

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department has asked for help locating critical missing 33-year-old Pierre Webb.

Webb was last seen Wednesday morning, Feb. 9 around 7 a.m. on Wabash Court, which is in the area of 76th Street and Brown Deer Road.

Webb is described as 6 feet tall and 155 pounds with black hair, brown eyes and a full beard. He was wearing a black leather jacket with a fur hood, white t-shirt, blue jeans and black Nike shoes.

MSIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Anyone with information is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department Sensitive Crimes Division at 414-935-7405.  

George Reel sentenced 20 years; fatal crash at 60th and Burleigh
article

George Reel sentenced 20 years; fatal crash at 60th and Burleigh

A Milwaukee County judge sentencing George Reel to 20 years in prison following his conviction tied to a fatal crash that happened at 60th and Burleigh in December 2020.

Acting Mayor Johnson on Milwaukee violence

Milwaukee Acting Mayor Cavalier Johnson on Wednesday addressed violence in the city during a community walk near 19th and North.