Milwaukee police seek critical missing man

The Milwaukee Police Department has asked for help locating critical missing 33-year-old Pierre Webb.

Webb was last seen Wednesday morning, Feb. 9 around 7 a.m. on Wabash Court, which is in the area of 76th Street and Brown Deer Road.

Webb is described as 6 feet tall and 155 pounds with black hair, brown eyes and a full beard. He was wearing a black leather jacket with a fur hood, white t-shirt, blue jeans and black Nike shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department Sensitive Crimes Division at 414-935-7405.