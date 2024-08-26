Milwaukee critical missing man; last seen near 12th and Kilbourn

article

The Milwaukee Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a critically missing person, identified only as John Doe.

John Doe was last seen on foot in the area of 12th Street and Kilbourn Avenue on Sunday, Aug. 25 at approximately 8:07 p.m.

John Doe is described as a male, black, in his 30s, 6'0' tall with a slim build, and brown hair and glasses. He was wearing glasses and a blue hospital gown.

If anyone has any information regarding the whereabouts of John Doe, please call the Milwaukee Police Department’s Third District at 414-935-7232.