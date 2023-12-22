Silver Alert canceled: Milwaukee man found safe near Brown County

article

UPDATE: The Silver Alert for Willie Griffin has been canceled. He was found safe near Brown County on Friday evening, Dec. 22.

The original missing person notice is available below.

A statewide Silver Alert has been issued for missing 77-year-old Willie Griffin of Milwaukee – last seen Wednesday afternoon, Dec. 20 near 63rd and Fairmount.

Griffin is described as 5 feet, 9 inches tall and 150 pounds with gray hair and brown eyes. Police said he may be driving a teal 1998 Chevrolet K1500 pickup truck with license plates: 287954. Officials said that vehicle was spotted in Green Bay around 2 p.m. Friday.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Milwaukee Police Department Sensitive Crimes Division at 414-935-7405 between the hours of 8 a.m. and 12 a.m. or the Criminal Investigations Bureau at 414-935-7360 between the hours of 12 a.m. and 8 a.m.

