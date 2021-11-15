Critical missing Milwaukee man last seen near 31st and Wells

article

The Milwaukee Police Department has asked for the public's help in the search for critical missing 34-year-old Jamal Burt.

Burt was last seen near 31st and Wells around 5:25 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 14. Anyone with information on Burt's whereabouts is asked to contact MPD at 414-935-7401.

Burt is described as 5'1" tall, 140 pounds and African-American with black dreadlocks and brown eyes. He may be driving a blue Dodge Challenger.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News