Milwaukee man critically missing, last seen Friday afternoon

The Milwaukee Police Department requested the public's help to find critically missing 80-year-old Archie Blunt. He was last seen on Friday afternoon, May 17.

Blunt was last seen near Point Street and Fountain Avenue – just off 99th Street between Calumet and Bradley on the city's northwest side. Police said he may be driving a red 2018 GMC Terrain SUV.

Police described Blunt as 5 feet, 9 inches tall and 190 pounds with a medium build, black-and-gray hair and brown eyes. He was wearing a black hoodie, pants and white shoes.

Anyone with information on Blunt's whereabouts is asked to call Milwaukee Police District 4 at 414-935-7242.