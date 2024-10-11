Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee girl critically missing, last seen near 33rd and Lloyd

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published  October 11, 2024 9:56pm CDT
Amiracle Luckett

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department on Friday requested the public's help to find critically missing 9-year-old Amiracle Luckett.

Luckett was last in contact with her family on Friday afternoon and was last believed to be near 33rd and Lloyd. She should be on foot.

Police described Luckett as roughly 4-foot-4 and 60-to-70 pounds with a medium complexion, brown eyes and black hair pulled back in braids. She was last seen wearing a turquoise t-shirt, black jeans, and pink-and-white Crocs shoes.

Anyone with information on Luckett's whereabouts is asked to call the Milwaukee Police District 3 at 414-935-7232.