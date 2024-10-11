Milwaukee girl critically missing, last seen near 33rd and Lloyd

article

The Milwaukee Police Department on Friday requested the public's help to find critically missing 9-year-old Amiracle Luckett.

Luckett was last in contact with her family on Friday afternoon and was last believed to be near 33rd and Lloyd. She should be on foot.

Police described Luckett as roughly 4-foot-4 and 60-to-70 pounds with a medium complexion, brown eyes and black hair pulled back in braids. She was last seen wearing a turquoise t-shirt, black jeans, and pink-and-white Crocs shoes.

Anyone with information on Luckett's whereabouts is asked to call the Milwaukee Police District 3 at 414-935-7232.