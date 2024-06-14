Milwaukee boy found safe, reported critically missing Friday

article

Editor's note: MPD said Mario Lopez, reported critically missing on June 14, has been found safe. The original missing person notice is available below.

The Milwaukee Police Department requested the public's help to find 11-year-old Mario Lopez – reported critically missing on Friday, June 14.

Lopez was last seen on foot near 7th and Burnham around 4:30 p.m. Friday. He is described as 4 feet, 3 inches tall and 90 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. He was wearing a black Nike sweater with white lettering and gray Nike logo, blue jeans and white-and-red Jordan sneakers.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Anyone with information Lopez's whereabouts is asked to call Milwaukee Police District 2 at 414-935-7222.



