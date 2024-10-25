Milwaukee boy critically missing, last seen near 14th and Congress

article

The Milwaukee Police Department requested the public's help on Friday to find critically missing 14-year-old Quran Haywood.

MPD said Haywood was last seen walking near 14th and Congress on the city's north side around 5:30 p.m. on Friday.

Quran is described as 5-foot-8 and 160 pounds with a low-cut haircut, medium build, black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black coat, pink shirt, green pants and blue-and-white sneakers.

Anyone with information on Haywood's whereabouts is asked to call Milwaukee Police District 5 at 414-935-7252.

Related article