Milwaukee boy critically missing, last seen near 22nd and Nash

Published  July 18, 2025 7:04pm CDT
Missing Persons
Robert Ballinger

    • MPD asked the public for help to find critically missing 11-year-old Robert Ballinger.
    • He was last seen near 22nd and Nash on Friday.
    • Anyone with information is asked to call Milwaukee Police District 5 at 414-935-7252.

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department asked the public for help to find critically missing 11-year-old Robert Ballinger. He was last seen near 22nd and Nash around 5 p.m. on Friday, July 18.

Police described Ballinger as 5 feet tall and 120 pounds with a light complexion, brown eyes and black hair styled in a small afro. He was last seen walking away from home wearing a blue t-shirt, black pants and blue sandals.

Anyone with information on Ballinger's whereabouts is asked to call Milwaukee Police District 5 at 414-935-7252.

