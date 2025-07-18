Milwaukee boy critically missing, last seen near 22nd and Nash
article
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department asked the public for help to find critically missing 11-year-old Robert Ballinger. He was last seen near 22nd and Nash around 5 p.m. on Friday, July 18.
What they're saying:
Police described Ballinger as 5 feet tall and 120 pounds with a light complexion, brown eyes and black hair styled in a small afro. He was last seen walking away from home wearing a blue t-shirt, black pants and blue sandals.
FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android
What you can do:
Anyone with information on Ballinger's whereabouts is asked to call Milwaukee Police District 5 at 414-935-7252.
The Source: Information in this report is from the Milwaukee Police Department.