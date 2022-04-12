Milwaukee Crime Stoppers $11K rewards; Jenny Her, Krystal Tucker cases

Milwaukee Crime Stoppers announced on Tuesday, April 12 two large rewards each in the cases of Jenny Her and Krystal Tucker.

The family of Jenny Her and the employer of Krystal Tucker are each putting up a $10,000 reward for information leading to arrests in these cases. Milwaukee Crime Stoppers is adding another $1,000 for a total of $11,000 for information.

Jenny Her was six months pregnant and killed in an armed robbery near 42nd and Lancaster just three months before her baby was due.

Jenny Her Crime Stoppers poster

Krystal Tucker was killed after the shooter was denied entry into the Brownstone Social Lounge in downtown Milwaukee where she worked.

Krystal Tucker (Photo provided by family)

If you have information that could help Milwaukee police in either of these cases, you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS (8477) or Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360.



