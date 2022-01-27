Expand / Collapse search

42nd and Lancaster shooting: Milwaukee police seek to ID suspects

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX6 News Milwaukee

Suspect vehicle, 42nd and Lancaster double shooting

Milwaukee police are seeking help to identify locate the suspects in a double shooting near 42nd and Lancaster -- who officials say were driving a silver SUV.

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are asking for the public's help in identifying and locating the suspects wanted in a homicide that occurred near 42nd and Lancaster early on Dec. 11, 2021.

Officials say the unknown suspects were the occupants of the suspect vehicle – a silver Chevy Equinox – when they stopped and robbed the victim’s boyfriend while he was outside. The suspects shot the victim when she exited a nearby residence. The victim died from her injuries.

Police say the suspect vehicle has damage to the rear driver’s side bumper.

Suspect vehicle in homicide near 42nd and Lancaster, Milwaukee

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Anyone with any information is urged to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.

Milwaukee man accused, fatal shooting near 60th and Bradley
article

Milwaukee man accused, fatal shooting near 60th and Bradley

A 28-year-old Milwaukee man is charged with first-degree reckless homicide in the fatal shooting of a man at an apartment complex near 60th and Bradley.

Milwaukee fatal crash; driver crossed center line, struck 2nd vehicle
article

Milwaukee fatal crash; driver crossed center line, struck 2nd vehicle

A 63-year-old man is dead following a crash on N. Sherman Boulevard just south of Silver Spring Drive on Thursday afternoon, Jan. 27.

6 dead in Milwaukee home; MPD to release new details Thursday

Milwaukee police on Thursday, Jan. 27 at set to release new details on the six people, five men and a woman, who were found dead in a Milwaukee home near 21st and Wright Sunday afternoon, Jan. 23.