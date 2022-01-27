42nd and Lancaster shooting: Milwaukee police seek to ID suspects

Milwaukee police are asking for the public's help in identifying and locating the suspects wanted in a homicide that occurred near 42nd and Lancaster early on Dec. 11, 2021.

Officials say the unknown suspects were the occupants of the suspect vehicle – a silver Chevy Equinox – when they stopped and robbed the victim’s boyfriend while he was outside. The suspects shot the victim when she exited a nearby residence. The victim died from her injuries.

Police say the suspect vehicle has damage to the rear driver’s side bumper.

Suspect vehicle in homicide near 42nd and Lancaster, Milwaukee

Anyone with any information is urged to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.