Milwaukee crashes: Police officers injured, man sentenced to prison

article

The Brief A Milwaukee man was sentenced to prison for his involvement in multiple crashes. Prosecutors said he was involved in a 2023 hit-and-run and a 2024 police chase, during which officers were involved in crashes and hurt. He was also convicted in other cases of driving a stolen car and bail jumping.



A Milwaukee man convicted in connection to separate crashes that injured Milwaukee police officers, among other crimes, was sentenced to prison on Wednesday.

Daubon Pena

In Court:

Prosecutors charged 35-year-old Daubon Pena in August 2023 after they said he caused a crash involving an MCTS bus and an MPD motorcycle officer.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

While out on bond in that case, he was charged with driving a stolen car and drug possession. A felony bail jumping case was also filed against him.

Milwaukee County Courthouse

In October 2024, while still out on bond for the previous cases, prosecutors said he fled from the police. Two squads crashed into one another during the chase.

Court records show Pena was sentenced to a combined 10 years in prison for the four separate but related cases. He was also sentenced to seven years of extended supervision.

The backstory:

In August 2023, there was a multi-vehicle crash near 35th and North. Prosecutors said a black Dodge ran a red light and crashed into a red Mazda and a Milwaukee County Transit System bus. The red Mazda then struck a motorcycle officer who was stopped at the red light.

The motorcycle officer was taken to a hospital for treatment. The bus driver and a bus passenger were also taken to a hospital. The driver of the red Mazda was not injured, but the vehicle was severely damaged, per the complaint.

Crash at 35th and North, Milwaukee

Video from the MCTS bus showed the black Dodge driving in the parking lane to get around vehicles that were stopped at the red light before crashing into the red Mazda, prosecutors said. It also showed the red Mazda hit the motorcycle officer and push it into the MCTS bus.

The complaint states video also showed the shirtless driver, since identified as Pena, grab a small dog from the car before running from the scene. He was later arrested, and court records show he posted $6,500 cash bond and was released from custody in December 2023.

The backstory:

Police were looking for Pena, who had multiple warrants for his arrest, on the city's south side in October 2024. One of those warrants was tied to the case in which he was accused of causing the crash that injured the motorcycle officer, among other people.

According to a criminal complaint, officers eventually spotted Pena driving a gray Kia with Illinois license plates. The officers activated their unmarked squad's lights and sirens to stop Pena near Layton and Becher, but he made a U-turn and took off.

Wreck at 11th and Greenfield, Milwaukee

Damage to MPD vehicles involved in crash near 11th and Greenfield on Oct. 28 (Courtesy: MCDAO)

The pursuit stretched more than nine miles throughout the city's south side and on the interstate, where prosecutors said speeds surpassed 100 mph during rush hour traffic. It ended near 13th and Orchard when Pena jumped out of the still-moving car and ran into an alley. The gray Kia rolled and damaged a parked minivan.

During the chase, two pursuing Milwaukee police squads collided with one another near 11th and Greenfield, causing significant damage to both vehicles. Three officers were taken to a hospital with non-fatal injuries as a result.

Officers ran after and arrested Pena shortly thereafter. Court filings state the gray Kia had been reported stolen out of Chicago in September. Inside the car, police found suspected drugs, digital scales, cellphones and credit cards with Pena's name on them.