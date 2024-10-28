Milwaukee police squad, SUV wreck at 11th and Greenfield
article
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a collision that involved a police squad at 11th and Greenfield on the city's south side on Monday evening, Oct. 28.
The air bags in the squad as well as another SUV at the site were both deployed. The squad also appears to have knocked over a traffic signal.
SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News
Wreck at 11th and Greenfield, Milwaukee
Wreck at 11th and Greenfield, Milwaukee
FOX6 News has a crew on the scene – and we will update this post as soon as more information is available.