Milwaukee crash, 35th and North; 2 cars, bus, motorcycle officer involved

article

Milwaukee police are on the scene of a multi-vehicle crash at 35th and North Avenue on Tuesday morning, Aug. 1.

Officials say just before 11:30 a.m., a car disregarded a red light on N. 35th Street and crashed into a second vehicle that was traveling eastbound on W. North Avenue. The impact of that collision caused the striking car to collide with a Milwaukee County Transit System (MCTS) bus that was stopped at the light. The vehicle that was struck collided with a Milwaukee Police Department motorcycle officer that was also stopped at the light.

Police say the driver of the striking car, a 33-year-old man, jumped out of his car and fled on foot. He was later arrested.

The motorcycle officer, a 38-year-old man, was taken to a hospital for treatment of injuries.

Crash at 35th and North, Milwaukee

The driver of the bus, a 57-year-old woman, and an occupant of the bus, a 68-year-old woman, were also taken to a hospital for treatment.

Criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office.