Milwaukee crash Thursday, 4th and Becher; 3 taken to hospital

article

The Brief Firefighters rescued people trapped in a vehicle after a crash at 4th and Becher in Milwaukee on Thursday. A firefighting deputy said the call was upgraded when reports came in of trapped occupants. Milwaukee Fire transported three patients to the hospital, and their conditions are unknown.



Three people went to the hospital after a crash on Milwaukee’s southside on Thursday night, Nov. 20.

What we know:

The Milwaukee Fire Department said crews were called to 4th and Becher, just off I-94, where police blocked off the area and limited access near the scene. Fire officials said the crash involved people who were trapped and required an extrication response.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

A firefighting deputy said the call was upgraded once crews learned individuals were trapped, though the number of people involved was not immediately confirmed.

Scene near 4th and Becher in Milwaukee

Four paramedic units transported the three patients to the hospital.

What we don't know:

Officials have not released their conditions.

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.