article

The Brief A Milwaukee man reached a plea deal for a crash that happened in March 2024. Janice Howard and her grandson, Ashton Porter, were killed. The crash happened while he was on the run as one of "Wisconsin's Most Wanted."



A Milwaukee man charged in a crash that killed a woman and her grandson – while he was on the run as one of "Wisconsin's Most Wanted" – reached a plea deal with prosecutors on Monday.

In court:

Court records show 33-year-old Davonte Jackson pleaded guilty to second-degree recklessly endangering safety and two vehicular homicide counts. Eight other felonies were dismissed but read into the record.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

The backstory:

Milwaukee police said Jackson ran a red light, leading to a four-car crash at Sherman and Villard, in March 2024. It killed 55-year-old Janice Howard and her 11-year-old grandson, Ashton Porter.

Janice Howard and Ashton Porter (photos provided by family)

Police said Howard and Porter's car flipped when Jackson crashed into them. As a result of the impact, their car then struck two others – including an MPD squad.

Howard was pronounced dead at a hospital. Porter was taken to a hospital and died from his injuries days later.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

There were two officers in the squad that was hit. One of those officers was injured but did not require medical attention, and the other was not injured. No other injuries were reported.

Officers arrested Jackson on Eggert Place, roughly a block from the crash scene. He was one of "Wisconsin's Most Wanted" at the time.

Scene at Sherman and Villard

‘Most Wanted’ status

Dig deeper:

FOX6 News first profiled Jackson in January 2020 when he was accused of stealing Christmas presents from under a tree during a home invasion.

Jackson was named one of "Wisconsin's Most Wanted" in August 2023, and he remained a wanted fugitive until his arrest after the crash in March 2024.

In the stolen presents case, Jackson also reached a plea deal on Monday. He was convicted of harboring/aiding a felon and is scheduled to be sentenced in May.