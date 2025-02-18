Milwaukee fatal crash: Semi, vehicle involved near 76th and Brown Deer

article

The Brief A semi-trailer and another vehicle were involved in a Milwaukee crash on Tuesday. The vehicles collided near 76th and Brown Deer. The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office says one person died as a result of this wreck.



A fatal crash on Milwaukee's far north side involved a semi-trailer and another vehicle on Tuesday afternoon, Feb. 18.

What we know:

The vehicles collided near 76th and Brown Deer around 12:30 p.m. The Milwaukee Fire Department said crews were called out for an extraction.

Milwaukee's Heavy Urban Rescue Team responded, helped lift the semi, and pull the vehicle from underneath the truck.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office says one person, an adult male, died in this wreck. An autopsy will be conducted on Wednesday, Feb. 19.

Crash scene near 76th and Brown Deer, Milwaukee

This is a developing story.