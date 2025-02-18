Milwaukee fatal crash: Semi, vehicle involved near 76th and Brown Deer
MILWAUKEE - A fatal crash on Milwaukee's far north side involved a semi-trailer and another vehicle on Tuesday afternoon, Feb. 18.
What we know:
The vehicles collided near 76th and Brown Deer around 12:30 p.m. The Milwaukee Fire Department said crews were called out for an extraction.
Milwaukee's Heavy Urban Rescue Team responded, helped lift the semi, and pull the vehicle from underneath the truck.
The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office says one person, an adult male, died in this wreck. An autopsy will be conducted on Wednesday, Feb. 19.
Crash scene near 76th and Brown Deer, Milwaukee
This is a developing story.
The Source: Information in this report is from the Milwaukee Fire Department and the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office.