Fleeing driver kills pedestrian, Milwaukee residents fed up

Neighbors on Milwaukee's north side are fed up with reckless driving after police said a fleeing driver hit and killed a pedestrian on Monday night.

Police chase, crash

Officers said they first tried to stop the car near 37th and Fond du Lac, not far from the Milwaukee Police District 7 station. MPD said the driver would not pull over, leading to a chase that lasted roughly six blocks.

"He was trying to make the turn. You can see the lines, when he came up on the sidewalk. There were cars here. He hit those two cars. He stopped right there," said David Johnson. "When it hit, it was like ‘boom.’"

Suspect tried to run from police after fatal crash at Sherman and Fond du Lac

Surveillance video showed the car losing control before it plowed into a bus shelter and a 55-year-old person near Sherman and Fond du Lac. One angle showed the driver trying to get away from officers after the crash.

"When he hit it, we saw him up in the air," Johnson said. "His shoe was still there. He had on some back house slippers and they came off."

"It raises the hair at the back of our necks as it relates to business owners as well as residents in saying enough is enough," said Maurice Wince, who owns Sherman Park Grocery.

Wince has worked with city leaders and police to help curb reckless driving in the neighborhood. Data shows there have been at least seven reported crashes causing injury at the intersection of Sherman and Fond du Lac so far this year.

"My biggest concern is it continually happening after all of our collaborative efforts," Wince said.

"If we don’t do anything about it, we’re going to lose our city. These young people don’t care," Johnson said.

Driver previously charged

Police arrested the 32-year-old driver at the scene. FOX6 News is not naming the driver at this time because no charges have been filed. However, he was charged with fleeing police in 2023.