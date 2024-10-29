Milwaukee crash, pedestrian hit near 31st and National

article

The Brief A pedestrian was hurt after multiple vehicles crashed on Milwaukee's south side. It happened near 31st and National on Monday. Police said three vehicles were involved, and a 17-year-old driver was cited.



A pedestrian was struck and injured after multiple vehicles crashed on Milwaukee's south side Monday morning, Oct. 28.

It happened at 31st and National just after 10 a.m. Police said a vehicle was headed north, trying to turn onto National Avenue, when it collided with an eastbound vehicle.

Wreck at 31st and National, Milwaukee

The collision forced the eastbound vehicle into a third vehicle and a 48-year-old pedestrian, who was in the crosswalk trying to cross National Avenue.

The 17-year-old driver of the northbound vehicle was cited and had no apparent injuries. The 36-year-old driver of the eastbound vehicle and the pedestrian were taken to a hospital for treatment.