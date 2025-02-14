Milwaukee crash involving MCTS bus, new video shows collision

The Brief An MCTS bus was involved in a chain-reaction crash in December. New video shows the impact, as well as passengers being thrown from their seats. In all, including the bus, five vehicles were involved.



New video shows a December chain-reaction crash that involved a Milwaukee County Transit System bus and four other vehicles.

What we know:

Video shows the bus approaching the intersection of Fond du Lac and Center without reacting to stopped traffic. The bus then ran into the back of an SUV before hitting a pole and tree. Video from inside the bus shows the collision sent people out of their seats and onto the floor.

In all, including the bus, five vehicles were involved.

What we don't know:

At the time of the crash, MPD said the 38-year-old bus driver and a passenger were taken to a hospital for evaluation, and all other passengers left the scene before officers arrived. MCTS, however, said the driver and four passengers received medical attention.

Police said the drivers of three of the vehicles involved in the chain-reaction crash – ages 54, 46 and 31 – were all taken to a hospital. The fourth driver, 30, had minor injuries and was not taken to a hospital.

It's unclear if any of the injured people are still recovering.