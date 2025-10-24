Milwaukee police: Teen crashes stolen car into MCTS bus

article

The Brief Milwaukee police said a stolen car crashed into an MCTS bus. It happened near 91st and Bradley. MPD will refer criminal charges against the 15-year-old driver.



Milwaukee police will refer criminal charges against a teen who they said crashed a stolen car into a bus on Thursday.

What they're saying:

It happened near 91st and Bradley. MPD said officers tried to pull the car over around 5:15 p.m., but the driver fled. Officers did not chase the car, which continued to speed away. The car ultimately rear-ended an MCTS bus.

The driver, a 15-year-old boy, was taken to a hospital. Police determined the car he crashed had been stolen.

What's next:

MPD will refer criminal charges to the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office.

