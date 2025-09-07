Milwaukee crash, Marquette lacrosse players killed; coaches speak out
MILWAUKEE - Marquette University students return to class on Monday, Sept. 8, with heavy hearts after the deaths of two student-athletes killed in a weekend crash.
What we know:
The university is mourning lacrosse players Noah Snyder, 20, and Scott Michaud, 19, who died Friday evening after a 41-year-old driver crashed into their vehicle near 27th and St. Paul.
Four others were injured.
FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android
What they're saying:
Fresh flowers surrounded a pole Sunday in remembrance of the two.
"He was a bright kid, he was smart as can be," said Desi Gonzalez, Snyder’s former coach.
"He was a phenomenal young man," said Stefan Schroder, Michaud’s high school coach in Ohio, who described the 19-year-old as "a sweet soul" and "a special person" who cared about everyone.
Snyder planned to major in business, while Michaud studied biomedical sciences.
SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News
On Saturday, the university held a mass to honor them.
"Really, prayers up to their families," said student Polo Salanga.
Gonzalez said Snyder "makes an impact everywhere he goes," adding, "Everything I would want a player to be and strive to be, he was it."
Dig deeper:
Milwaukee Police Department public records show a 41-year-old woman was arrested at the scene for a potential charge of homicide by intoxicated use of a motor vehicle. That charge will be reviewed by the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office.
The Source: FOX6 News interviewed people and referenced information from the Milwaukee Police Department and Marquette University.