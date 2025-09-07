Milwaukee crash, Marquette lacrosse players killed; coaches speak out

The Brief Marquette students Noah Snyder, 20, and Scott Michaud, 19, died Friday in a crash near 27th and St. Paul; four others were hurt. Coaches remembered the student-athletes as bright leaders and "special" young men with promising futures. A 41-year-old woman was arrested at the scene for possible intoxicated homicide, per public records.



Marquette University students return to class on Monday, Sept. 8, with heavy hearts after the deaths of two student-athletes killed in a weekend crash.

What we know:

The university is mourning lacrosse players Noah Snyder, 20, and Scott Michaud, 19, who died Friday evening after a 41-year-old driver crashed into their vehicle near 27th and St. Paul.

Four others were injured.

What they're saying:

Fresh flowers surrounded a pole Sunday in remembrance of the two.

"He was a bright kid, he was smart as can be," said Desi Gonzalez, Snyder’s former coach.

"He was a phenomenal young man," said Stefan Schroder, Michaud’s high school coach in Ohio, who described the 19-year-old as "a sweet soul" and "a special person" who cared about everyone.

Snyder planned to major in business, while Michaud studied biomedical sciences.

On Saturday, the university held a mass to honor them.

"Really, prayers up to their families," said student Polo Salanga.

Gonzalez said Snyder "makes an impact everywhere he goes," adding, "Everything I would want a player to be and strive to be, he was it."

Dig deeper:

Milwaukee Police Department public records show a 41-year-old woman was arrested at the scene for a potential charge of homicide by intoxicated use of a motor vehicle. That charge will be reviewed by the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office.