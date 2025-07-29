Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee crash involving car, motorcycle at 91st and Calumet

By
Published  July 29, 2025 12:24pm CDT
Crime and Public Safety
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

Milwaukee crash involving car, motorcycle at 91st and Calumet

The Brief

    • A car and motorcyclist collided at 91st and Calumet in Milwaukee on Tuesday, July 29.
    • Milwaukee police are on the scene investigating the crash.

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a crash involving a car and motorcycle at 91st and Calumet on Tuesday, July 29. 

Car, motorcycle crash

What we know:

The crash happened shortly before 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday. We have been told the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office has not been dispatched to the scene. 

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

FOX6 News has a crew on the scene – and we will update this post when more information is available.

The Source: The information in this post was provided by the Milwaukee Police Department.

Crime and Public SafetyMilwaukeeNews