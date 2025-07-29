Milwaukee crash involving car, motorcycle at 91st and Calumet

article

The Brief A car and motorcyclist collided at 91st and Calumet in Milwaukee on Tuesday, July 29. Milwaukee police are on the scene investigating the crash.



Milwaukee police are investigating a crash involving a car and motorcycle at 91st and Calumet on Tuesday, July 29.

Car, motorcycle crash

What we know:

The crash happened shortly before 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday. We have been told the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office has not been dispatched to the scene.

FOX6 News has a crew on the scene – and we will update this post when more information is available.