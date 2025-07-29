Milwaukee crash involving car, motorcycle at 91st and Calumet
article
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a crash involving a car and motorcycle at 91st and Calumet on Tuesday, July 29.
Car, motorcycle crash
What we know:
The crash happened shortly before 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday. We have been told the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office has not been dispatched to the scene.
The Source: The information in this post was provided by the Milwaukee Police Department.