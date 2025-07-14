Milwaukee crash involving bus; 8 injured
MILWAUKEE - Multiple people were injured in a crash involving a Milwaukee County bus on Monday, July 14.
What we know:
It happened around 7 p.m. near Capitol and Teutonia on Monday night.
The Milwaukee Fire Department said there was a crash between a car and a Milwaukee County Transit System bus, and a second car was also involved.
A total of eight people were injured in the crash.
Crash scene near Capitol and Teutonia, Milwaukee
What we don't know:
FOX6 News reached out to the Milwaukee Police Department for more information.
The Source: The Milwaukee Fire Department provided information.