Milwaukee crash involving bus; 8 injured

Published  July 14, 2025 9:58pm CDT
Milwaukee
The Brief

    • Eight people were injured in a crash involving a Milwaukee County bus on Monday, July 14.
    • It happened around 7 p.m. near Capitol and Teutonia on Monday night.
    • FOX6 News reached out to the Milwaukee Police Department for more information.

MILWAUKEE - Multiple people were injured in a crash involving a Milwaukee County bus on Monday, July 14.

What we know:

It happened around 7 p.m. near Capitol and Teutonia on Monday night. 

The Milwaukee Fire Department said there was a crash between a car and a Milwaukee County Transit System bus, and a second car was also involved.

A total of eight people were injured in the crash.

Crash scene near Capitol and Teutonia, Milwaukee

What we don't know:

FOX6 News reached out to the Milwaukee Police Department for more information.

The Source: The Milwaukee Fire Department provided information.

