Milwaukee crash involving bus; 8 injured

The Brief Eight people were injured in a crash involving a Milwaukee County bus on Monday, July 14. It happened around 7 p.m. near Capitol and Teutonia on Monday night. FOX6 News reached out to the Milwaukee Police Department for more information.



Multiple people were injured in a crash involving a Milwaukee County bus on Monday, July 14.

What we know:

It happened around 7 p.m. near Capitol and Teutonia on Monday night.

The Milwaukee Fire Department said there was a crash between a car and a Milwaukee County Transit System bus, and a second car was also involved.

A total of eight people were injured in the crash.

Crash scene near Capitol and Teutonia, Milwaukee

What we don't know:

FOX6 News reached out to the Milwaukee Police Department for more information.