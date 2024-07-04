Expand / Collapse search

Crash on Milwaukee's south side; 2 injured, 1 arrested

Published  July 4, 2024 9:26pm CDT
Milwaukee police arrested one person after a crash on the city's south side injured two people on Thursday, July 4.

It happened shortly before 6 p.m. MPD said a vehicle was headed south on Howell when it was hit by a vehicle headed west on Van Norman.

The 32-year-old driver of the vehicle that was hit was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. A 33-year-old passenger in that vehicle was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. 

Officers arrested the 64-year-old driver who caused the collision. That person was not hurt.

The district attorney's office will review charges.