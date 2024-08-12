Milwaukee crash, Holton and Capitol; woman accused, had suspended license

article

A 24-year-old Milwaukee woman is accused of slamming her car into a bench, seriously injuring a person who was sitting on that bench. The accused is Kelis Eddmonds – and she faces the following criminal counts:

Reckless driving causing great bodily harm

Knowingly operate motor vehicle while suspended-cause great bodily harm

According to the criminal complaint, a Milwaukee police officer was patrolling near Holton and Capitol on the evening of Thursday, Aug. 8. Traffic was slowing as the light was turning red "when a silver Chevrolet Cruz (sp) swerved to the right of stopped traffic and proceeded illegally through the solid red light into the intersection. The Cruz struck a Toyota Camry which was making a left turn, and continued on and struck a metal bench, pinning (a victim), who was seated on that bench," the complaint says.

Crash at Holton and Capitol, person on bench hit

The complaint says the officer made contact with the driver "who was walking away from the accident without making any efforts to assist (the victim)." That driver was then identified as Eddmonds, the defendant.

The officer noted the legs of the victim on the bench were "visibly broken." Fire personnel indicated that "due to the extent of the injuries, (the victim) was most likely going to lose a leg," the complaint says.

The complaint says records show the defendant's license was suspended at the time of the wreck. The same records also showed the defendant was cited for failure to obey traffic sign or signal in April. She was found guilty of that crime in June.

Eddmonds was scheduled to make her initial appearance in Milwaukee County court on Monday, Aug. 12.