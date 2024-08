article

One person was hit by a car in Milwaukee on Thursday night, Aug. 8.

It happened near Holton and Capitol around 9:15 p.m.

The Milwaukee Fire Department said the person was pinned against a bench and the car, and was taken to the hospital for treatment.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The victim's injury status is unknown, as well as what led up to the crash.