Milwaukee crash at Highland and Vliet; 4 people hospitalized
MILWAUKEE - Four people were hurt in a three-vehicle crash at Highland and Vliet in Milwaukee on Wednesday morning, Oct. 1.
What we know:
Milwaukee police say the wreck happened just before 9 a.m. on Wednesday. The first vehicle crossed into oncoming traffic and collided with the second and third vehicles that were stopped at a red light in traffic.
The 53-year-old driver in the striking vehicle was taken to a hospital for treatment of injuries.
The 74-year-old driver and 43-year-old passenger in the second vehicle were also hurt and taken to the hospital. A passenger in the third vehicle was also taken to the hospital for treatment of injuries.
The Source: Information in this post was provided by the Milwaukee Police Department.