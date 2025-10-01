Milwaukee crash at Highland and Vliet; 4 people hospitalized

article

The Brief A three-vehicle crash at Highland and Vliet in Milwaukee on Wednesday morning, Oct. 1. The accident happened just before 9 a.m. when one vehicle crossed into oncoming traffic and hit two vehicles stopped at a red light. Four people were hurt in this wreck.



Four people were hurt in a three-vehicle crash at Highland and Vliet in Milwaukee on Wednesday morning, Oct. 1.

3-vehicle crash

What we know:

Milwaukee police say the wreck happened just before 9 a.m. on Wednesday. The first vehicle crossed into oncoming traffic and collided with the second and third vehicles that were stopped at a red light in traffic.

Multi-vehicle crash at Highland and Vliet, Milwaukee

The 53-year-old driver in the striking vehicle was taken to a hospital for treatment of injuries.

The 74-year-old driver and 43-year-old passenger in the second vehicle were also hurt and taken to the hospital. A passenger in the third vehicle was also taken to the hospital for treatment of injuries.

