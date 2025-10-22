Milwaukee crash; driver ran red light, arrested on suspicion of OWI

article

The Brief Milwaukee police are investigating a crash that happened on Tuesday, Oct. 21. Police said a driver ran a red light near 60th and Silver Spring. The driver was arrested on suspicion of OWI.



A 40-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of OWI following a crash in Milwaukee on Tuesday, Oct. 21.

What we know:

According to police, a driver ran a red light near 60th and Silver Spring around 7:15 p.m. and was struck by another vehicle.

The impact of the crash caused the vehicle that ran the red light to collide with another vehicle, which was stopped in traffic.

The driver of the vehicle that ran the red light, a 40-year-old man, was taken to a hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries.

A passenger in that vehicle, a 31-year-old man, was transported to a hospital for treatment of serious but non-fatal injuries.

What's next:

Criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office.