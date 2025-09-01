Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee crash; driver hits pole near 91st and Appleton, 2 children hurt

By
Published  September 1, 2025 11:11am CDT
Crime and Public Safety
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

Milwaukee Police Department (MPD)

The Brief

    • Milwaukee police are investigating a crash that happened on Saturday morning, Aug. 30.
    • A driver lost control and hit a pole near 91st and Appleton.
    • Two occupants, a 3-year-old and a 9-year-old, were transported to a hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

MILWAUKEE - A 29-year-old woman was arrested in Milwaukee on Saturday morning, Aug. 30 following a crash. Two children were seriously injured. 

What we know:

According to police, a driver lost control of her vehicle and collided with a pole near 91st and Appleton around 2:20 a.m. 

The driver, a 29-year-old woman, was taken to the hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries. She was arrested.  

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

Two occupants, a 3-year-old and a 9-year-old, were taken to a hospital for treatment of serious injuries. The 3-year-old is in critical condition.

Speed is suspected to be a factor. 

What's next:

Criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office.   

The Source: The information in this post was provided by the Milwaukee Police Department. 

Crime and Public SafetyMilwaukeeNews