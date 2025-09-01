Milwaukee crash; driver hits pole near 91st and Appleton, 2 children hurt

article

Milwaukee police are investigating a crash that happened on Saturday morning, Aug. 30. A driver lost control and hit a pole near 91st and Appleton. Two occupants, a 3-year-old and a 9-year-old, were transported to a hospital for treatment of serious injuries.



A 29-year-old woman was arrested in Milwaukee on Saturday morning, Aug. 30 following a crash. Two children were seriously injured.

What we know:

According to police, a driver lost control of her vehicle and collided with a pole near 91st and Appleton around 2:20 a.m.

The driver, a 29-year-old woman, was taken to the hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries. She was arrested.

Two occupants, a 3-year-old and a 9-year-old, were taken to a hospital for treatment of serious injuries. The 3-year-old is in critical condition.

Speed is suspected to be a factor.

What's next:

Criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office.