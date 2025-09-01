Milwaukee crash; driver hits pole near 91st and Appleton, 2 children hurt
MILWAUKEE - A 29-year-old woman was arrested in Milwaukee on Saturday morning, Aug. 30 following a crash. Two children were seriously injured.
What we know:
According to police, a driver lost control of her vehicle and collided with a pole near 91st and Appleton around 2:20 a.m.
The driver, a 29-year-old woman, was taken to the hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries. She was arrested.
FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android
Two occupants, a 3-year-old and a 9-year-old, were taken to a hospital for treatment of serious injuries. The 3-year-old is in critical condition.
Speed is suspected to be a factor.
What's next:
Criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office.
The Source: The information in this post was provided by the Milwaukee Police Department.