Milwaukee crash, driver fled scene but returned and was arrested
MILWAUKEE - A driver involved in a crash in Milwaukee fled the scene on foot, but later returned and was arrested.
According to the Milwaukee Police Department, just before 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 28, police responded to a crash near 27th and Highland.
A Toyota disregarded the red light and collided with a Chevy pickup truck.
The impact of the collision caused the Chevy to strike a bus shelter.
The driver of the Toyota fled the scene on foot. However, he later returned. He was arrested and cited.
No injuries were reported.