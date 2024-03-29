Milwaukee crash, driver fled scene but returned and was arrested

article

A driver involved in a crash in Milwaukee fled the scene on foot, but later returned and was arrested.

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, just before 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 28, police responded to a crash near 27th and Highland.

A Toyota disregarded the red light and collided with a Chevy pickup truck.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The impact of the collision caused the Chevy to strike a bus shelter.

The driver of the Toyota fled the scene on foot. However, he later returned. He was arrested and cited.

No injuries were reported.