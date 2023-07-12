Expand / Collapse search

Stolen car crashes into Milwaukee home, 17-year-old driver arrested

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Crime and Public Safety
Stolen car crashes into home near 88th and Burleigh, Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee teen was arrested after crashing a stolen car into a north side home Wednesday morning, July 12.

It happened shortly before 8 a.m. near 88th and Burleigh. Police said the driver of the stolen car lost control and hit the home.

The driver, a 17-year-old boy, ran off but was later arrested. Criminal charges will be referred to the district attorney’s office in the coming days.  

No injuries were reported.
 