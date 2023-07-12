Stolen car crashes into Milwaukee home, 17-year-old driver arrested
article
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee teen was arrested after crashing a stolen car into a north side home Wednesday morning, July 12.
It happened shortly before 8 a.m. near 88th and Burleigh. Police said the driver of the stolen car lost control and hit the home.
SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News
The driver, a 17-year-old boy, ran off but was later arrested. Criminal charges will be referred to the district attorney’s office in the coming days.
No injuries were reported.