Boy killed riding bike, Milwaukee man pleads guilty

A Milwaukee man pleaded guilty on Friday in connection to a crash that killed a 13-year-old boy.

Prosecutors charged 24-year-old Veyante McArthur last year with homicide by negligent operation of a vehicle. The 13-year-old boy, Amare Crump, was riding his bike on the sidewalk when he was hit.

Court records show McArthur is scheduled to be sentenced in November. He faces up to 10 years in prison.

A criminal complaint states McArthur was driving a Nissan sedan and collided with a Dodge truck. The Nissan then careened off the road onto the sidewalk – striking Crump. The Nissan continued to crash into several UTVs parked in a dealership's parking lot.

Security video showed the Dodge headed east on Denver Avenue and stopped at the intersection with 76th Street. The complaint states the Dodge crossed the southbound lanes of 76th Street and began to turn left into the northbound lanes.

Amare Crump; crash near 76th and Good Hope

A Chevrolet SUV sped in front of the Dodge, the complaint states, causing the Dodge to stop. As the Dodge resumed its turn, the Nissan appeared in the frame – colliding with the Dodge's passenger side at a high rate of speed. The Nissan then went off the road onto the sidewalk and hit Crump.

Investigators spoke to the driver of the Dodge. The driver said, before the crash, he saw the Nissan "further down the road" but "believed that he had time to turn" before he was hit. The complaint states McArthur's car was driving 76.5 mph five seconds before impact – and 69.6 mph at the time of impact. The speed limit on 76th Street where the crash happened is 40 mph.

The complaint alleges, if McArthur was driving at the speed limit, he could have stopped his car more than 100 feet before the location where he struck the Dodge. McArthur admitted to investigators he was going "way faster" than the speed limit, per the complaint, but did not think he was going as fast as 77 mph.