Milwaukee boy hit by car, killed while riding bike on north side

A Milwaukee boy was hit by a car and killed while riding his bike Thursday, June 29.

Amare Crump, 13, was on the sidewalk near 76th and Good Hope when he was hit. His grandmother is still processing what happened.

"I don’t usually have a problem with him going to the store, except that day I told him not to go out of the house until I came back," said Carol Dacquisto, Amare's grandmother. "He hadn’t been gone for a minute."

A family member called Dacquisto around 2 p.m. Thursday saying there was an accident down the street from her home.

"I can’t find Amare, he was on a bike. She told me they said a kid that was on a green bike was there," Dacquisto said. "I instantly got deathly sick."

Fatal crash on N. 76th Street, Milwaukee

Police said a driver was making a U-turn and crashed into another car. That car then went up onto the sidewalk and hit the boy. Dacquisto said officials told her Amare "probably died on impact."

"I can't even add it all up in my head. Like this is not real, this is not happening."

Dacquisto feels her grandson's absence.

"I’m so used to calling him all the time on the phone for different stuff," said Dacquisto. "I almost wanted to do that today, and then I was like, oh, I can’t do that."

Amare leaves behind five sisters and several cousins. His grandmother just wants to be able to put him to rest.

"I just want him to have a proper burial. I just never anticipated this," Dacquisto said.

The family set up a GoFundMe online fundraiser for Amare's funeral expenses.