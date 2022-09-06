Milwaukee crash at 72nd and Capitol, driver failed to stop

article

A driver blew a stop sign near 72nd and Capitol Drive Tuesday afternoon, Sept. 6, causing a crash that left another driver injured after her vehicle rolled.

The crash happened around 3:45 p.m.

Police said the vehicle driven by the person who blew the stop sign collided with another vehicle, injuring that driver, a woman, 41. She was taken to the hospital for treatment of her injuries.

No other injuries were reported.

It's unclear whether the striking driver was arrested or cited.