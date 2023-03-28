Appleton and Hampton crash; Milwaukee men hurt, taken to hospital

article

Two Milwaukee men, ages 33 and 25, were hurt in a north side crash Tuesday morning, March 28.

It happened near Appleton and Hampton shortly after 9 a.m. Police said the 33-year-old failed to yield while turning and hit the 25-year-old's vehicle.

FOX6 News at the scene found one vehicle in the intersection with significant front-end damage, while the other had gone over the curb and stopped behind a bus stop.

Crash at Appleton and Hampton, Milwaukee

Both men were taken to a hospital for treatment. Police described their injuries as non-fatal.