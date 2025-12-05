article

The Brief A Milwaukee teen is accused of reckless homicide after a crash victim died. The teen is already serving prison time for the chase that led to that crash. The crash victim, who was paralyzed, has now died as a result of their injuries.



A Milwaukee teen, already serving prison time for a police chase that happened last summer, is now accused of reckless homicide after a person died from injuries sustained in a crash that ended that chase.

Teen charged again

In Court:

Prosecutors charged Jaylen Lock, who was 16 years old at the time, with fleeing police in June 2024. He pleaded guilty to the felony and was sentenced to seven years in prison this September.

Court records show prosecutors filed a new case against Lock in November. Now 17 years old, he's charged with second-degree reckless homicide for the death of Anthony Higgins. It's unclear when he will appear in court.

Featured article

Chase and crash

The backstory:

It happened just after midnight on June 9, 2024. Milwaukee police were responding to an incident near 19th and Olive when they heard multiple gunshots and saw a silver Dodge Charger speed away.

A criminal complaint said other officers spotted the Dodge and tried to pull it over near 14th and Chambers, but it took off when the officers activated their lights and sirens. That sparked a chase that stretched more than six miles at speeds greater than 90 mph.

The pursuit ended when the Dodge ran a stop sign and crashed into a Honda Odyssey at 9th and Keefe. The impact also caused damage to two other cars.

After the crash, a driver and a passenger got out of the Dodge and ran but were soon arrested. Once in custody, the complaint said Lock admitted he was driving the Dodge and said he fled police because "he was scared and only had his permit."

Victim dies

Dig deeper:

Court filings said Anthony Higgins was the driver of the Honda Odyssey. He was found conscious and breathing at the scene but said he had no feeling below his neck, and an MRI confirmed he was paralyzed from the neck down.

Higgins died on Oct. 24, 2025. According to the complaint, the medical examiner's office determined his death was the result of blunt force injuries sustained in the crash – he was quadriplegic due to a spinal cord injury, which led to ulcerations and recurrent pneumonia that eventually caused his death.